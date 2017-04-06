The Death of vSphere Data Protection

VMware today announce the end availability of vSphere Data Protection (VDP).  vSphere 6.5 will be the last version of VDP provided.

Abit of history, VDP was included since vSphere 5.0 to replace VMware Data Recovery (VDR).

For existing VDP deployment, please check the respective version end of general support here.  Customer can continue to use any backup solution that utilize vSphere Storage APIs – Data Protection framework (VADP).

Since VDP is an OEM from Dell-EMC Avamar, the closest product is Avamar Virtual Edition. Customers are recommended to take advantage of a Dell-EMC special migration offer to transition VDP VM protection to Dell-EMC Avamar Virtual Addition.  Check this with your local Dell-EMC team.
